APART from the hardship occasioned by the removal of petroleum subsidies, its reverberating effects can be felt in all spheres of life. One of the areas seriously affected is the cost of transportation at all levels. Both intra- and inter-city transportation have gone beyond the reach of many, and the most affected are civil servants and those working in the private sector.

The take-home of many workers at the end of the month could hardly accommodate the transport fares. As a result of this, most establishments have reduced working days in a week to three, while some work from home but only come to the office whenever the need arises, simply to cut down on the cost of transportation, which is eaten deep into their purses.

In some cases, the unfavourable development has led to retrenchment and low productivity. There are instances where workers suddenly throw in the towel simply because the increase in the cost of transportation is choking and unbearable.

Also, the movements of humans and goods are being hindered. Sunday Tribune findings in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, revealed that the cost of shuttling by public transport within the metropolis has gone up more than 100 per cent. Major streets are often deserted.

To alleviate the suffering and provide succour for the teaming people of Plateau State, the state government unveiled the Tin City Metro Urban Transportation Initiative. Recall that the administration had earlier launched and deployed about 20 Toyota Sienna cars to ply the Jos to Abuja route to ease transportation to the federal capital.

In a move aimed at mitigating the costs of intra-city transportation and providing a respite from the daily transportation challenges commuters are facing, the state government recently purchased 15 state-of-the-art MAN-Diesel buses.

Speaking while unveiling the buses on Tuesday, Governor Caleb Manasseh Muftwang said the buses were not mere vehicles; they are mobile hubs of innovation, equipped with the latest amenities such as Near Field Communication (NFC) and secure card payment systems, adding that the state was ushering in an era of digitised travel, aligning with the global shift towards cashless transactions for the convenience of passengers.

The governor said the safety of commuters was put into consideration when procuring the vehicles. To this end, he mentioned that there are integrated comprehensive video monitoring systems with audio and video feeds on each bus, saying that the measure guarantees the safety of passengers and instills a culture of accountability and transparency within the operations.

“The Tin City Metro Urban Transportation Initiative is more than a transportation project; it is a catalyst for community development. It is expected to generate between 500 and 1,000 job opportunities, fueling economic growth and fostering development across the state. This initiative is about propelling our city into a future of prosperity and advancement.

“I want to reassure the people of Plateau State of our administration’s dedication to exemplary leadership. Guided by principles of integrity, character, the fear of God, and a deep-seated love for our state, we will continue to introduce initiatives that alleviate economic burdens and elevate your quality of life for the greater glory.”

The Sunday Tribune learned that the idea of intra-city bus service is not new to Plateau State. A retired director at the State Bulus Gyang disclosed that the Tin City Bus Service was first introduced in the early 1980s, adding that it was well organized and that all one needed to do then was be at designated bus stops to catch a bus to your destination without any sweets. He declared with nostalgia that it was then the pride of Plateau State.

Also, before the launch of the buses, the state government had embarked on massive construction and maintenance of major roads within Jos-Bukuru metropolis and cleared major roads to pave the way for free-flow vehicular movement. One of the areas massively cleared was the city centre, otherwise called the terminus, which was before now an eyesore due to the indiscriminate display of wares and other goods on the roads by traders.

In his address, the General Manager of Plateau Express Services Limited, Mr Sam Gwott, emphasised the importance of the metro bus service, saying the economic and financial sustainability of cities in both developed and developing countries are inextricably linked with the viability of the city’s transportation system.

Gwott, who said the cost of transportation is highly subsidised, narrated that, based on research, other means of transportation, such as the Jos-Bukuru route, now cost up to N700 per trip. He stated that with the Tin City Metro, each trip costs N200, adding that the initiative showcases the government’s proactive approach to addressing the city’s transportation needs and investing in sustainable infrastructure, with over 20 bus shelters to be constructed within the next couple of weeks.

He mentioned that the Tin City metro project is designed with sustainability at its core, incorporating energy-efficient systems and eco-friendly practices throughout its operations.

“To further enhance the user experience, we have developed a state-of-the-art mobile application that allows riders to track the real-time location and arrival times of metro buses. This feature ensures efficient journey planning and reduces waiting times.

Ensuring the safety and security of our passengers is of paramount importance.

“Additionally, we have prioritised accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Dedicated features, such as level boarding and audible announcements, will ensure a seamless and inclusive travel experience for all,” Gwot said.

To promote sustainable transportation, Gwott added that the management is actively exploring the integration of compressed natural gas (CNG) as an alternative fuel source for our bus fleet, adding that this initiative aligns with the state government’s commitment to reducing emissions and contributing to a cleaner urban environment.

He said, “Looking ahead, our long-term goal is to transition to an entirely electric vehicle (EV) fleet for both metro trains and buses. This ambitious endeavour will further solidify our position as a leader in sustainable urban mobility, and Jos, Plateau State, will be the first.”

After the launching of the buses at the old government house in Ray Field, the governor, along with some prominent citizens of the state, including former Governor Jonah Jang and other top government functionaries, took a ride in some of the buses to the city centre, where they were received by a tultimous crowd amidst sheers and jubilations.

The traders and other people within the city centre abandoned their businesses to catch a glimpse of the state-of-the-art buses. A trader, Musa Abdulahi, said, “ This is what we grow up to know in Jos. In the 1980s, you didn’t struggle to get to your destination, but along the way, successive administrations abandoned this initiative. This is a welcome development and a right step in the right direction.”

