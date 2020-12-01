Excitement as Oyo community gets traditional ruler

IT was joy for the people of Aaje, a town in Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State, as the first traditional ruler in the history of the town, Chief Sunday Ademola Ogunmola, was installed as the Alaaje of Aaje in a ceremony well attended by sons and daughters of the town.

The installation puts an end to the controversy about who occupies the seat of Aaje, which had been vacant since the existence of the town.

The new traditional ruler, Chief Sunday Ademola Ogunmola, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune during a recent visit to the town said: “Aaje town is as old as Ogbomoso and we have not had a ruler ever since. I am the first traditional ruler and I feel very elated about this development.

“I want to therefore, assure the people of the town of all-round development as I would try as much as possible with the support of prominent sons and daughters of this town to facilitate rapid development of this town. For instance by way of making sure that the road that leads to this town which is currently not in a good shape is done in order to ensure smooth transportation of humans and goods to and from the town. We are already in talks with the appropriate government authority to make it a reality.”

Talking about making available potable water for the people of the town of which has been a major challenge over the years, the traditional ruler said: “The government is already helping us in that regard as approval has been given for the construction of industrial borehole for the benefit of the people of the town.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, for granting the approval for the construction of the industrial borehole. Also, Ogbomoso North Local Government under the chairmanship of Mr Ibrahim Ajagbe, has also approved the construction of another borehole shortly after my installation.”

On provision of power supply to the town, Chief Ogunmola informed that the Local Government authority has signified its readiness to make provision for an electric transformer for the usage of the town. This he said would in no small measure contribute immensely to the livelihood of the people of the town.

While speaking on providing adequate security for lives and property in the town, Ogunmola noted that:”We have plans to facilitate the construction of a police station. Also, there are tentative arrangements for local security men to keep tab on the town pending the construction of the police station so that the people can sleep with their two eyes closed.”

On plans to improve on the education system in the town, he said:”We have only a primary school here and that has been a source of worry that our children always have cause to travel some kilometres before attending their secondary school classes.

“We want government to assist us by establishing a secondary school here. We are ready to support the government in making sure it becomes a reality, because the children of today are actually the future of this town, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole. Therefore, there is the need for us to secure their future by giving them sound education.”

Ogunmola, also called on the government of Oyo State to help the town in erecting a standard hospital so that the health of the people of the town would be adequately taken care of. He stated that:”If we have a hospital here, there won’t be cause for us to be travel to Ogbomoso before we get care for our health challenges. We want the government to assist us in this regard.

“We also need the government’s support on the construction of a palace, we already have a land but to erect a befitting structure is definitely an enormous task, therefore, we want the support of both the local and state government as far as this is concerned.”

The Alaaje of Aaje concluded by thanking the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oba Oladunni Oyewumi (Ajagungbade III) for their contributions to the success of his enthronement as the pioneer traditional ruler of the town.

Also speaking on the development, the representative of the family, Mr Emmanuel Oladele, said:”We thank God for the success story recorded in the tussle over who becomes the pioneer traditional ruler of this town.

“Prior to the emergence of Chief Sunday Ademola Ogunmola, there were series of controversies but we give thanks to God that it all ended in joy. Also, I want to appreciate His Excellency governor Seyi Makinde as well as the Soun of Ogbomoso for the pivotal roles they played in making sure that the process of installing the pioneer Alaaje of Aaje was not bastardised by some unscrupulous elements who were bent on making sure that Aaje did not have a head.

“Just like he has said, ever since its enthronement, there has been series of development and I want to assure our people that in the next five years, Aaje town would definitely become a place where our sons and daughters who reside outside would be craving to visit.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…