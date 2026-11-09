Excitement as Nigerians rush to confirm eligibility for FG N50,000 assistance to poor citizens

As the information about the Federal government offer of N50,000 assistance to the vulnerable citizens spreads across the nation with many testifying of benefiting, more Nigerians visit banks USD code or website to confirm eligibility.

On October 30, 2026, the federal government officially launched the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI). This phase expands on previous initiatives by providing a monthly ₦50,000 cash grant to selected vulnerable households across the country. It is being rolled out in batches and distributed via licensed digital financial service providers directly into mobile wallets

Speaking during the announcement, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro stated that the financial assistance would be provided to vulnerable households, artisans, and youths to cushion the effects of the current economic hardship.

According to Dr. Doro, selected beneficiaries will receive SMS notifications from approved digital financial service providers, including OPay, MoMo, and Moniepoint.

The approved banks and their respective USSD codes include; MoMo PSB (*671*0#), NairaGram (*726*00#), OPay (*955*20#) and Moniepoint (*557*327#).

Nigerian Tribune findings revealed that beneficiaries are selected from verified national identity records (managed via the National Identification Number / NIN through NIMC) combined with the National Social register.

Tribune investigations further shows that you cannot personally apply, to register, or pay anyone to be added to the list.

Also speaking to one of the beneficiaries, Mr. Akila, a resident of Nyanya Phase 4, Abuja who confirmed receiving the cash relief in his OPay account, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for considering him worthy of receiving the assistance.

He urged the government to do more to cushion the effects of economic hardship.

On the other hand, Robert Kayi expressed dissatisfaction with the selection process, calling on the government to improve its distribution method to ensure that more citizens benefit from the programme.

Another citizen, John Adeboye told Tribune that he has confirmed eligibility, “what I am now waiting for is the payment” he stated.

On her part, Sarah Ode said many of her friends had received, “I am yet to receive anything though, but I am hopeful”.

While Dr. Bernard Doro had assured Nigerians who are yet to receive the payment to exercise patience, explaining that the disbursement would be carried out in batches.

He also warned that beneficiaries are not required to pay any fees to qualify for the cash relief.

Analysts said the N50,000 FG offer is structured as a monthly cash payment.They further explained that the programme will be subject to periodic reviews by the government to assess living costs and adjust as needed.

As many people confirm receiving the N50,000 Federal government assistance, more people seeks to know whether they have been selected while other wait, hoping they are next to received an alert from the government.