Excitement as MFM psalmists launch albums

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, a church known for its power prayer delivery, recently at the Eko Hotels and Suites, showed another element of its gift in music.

Unknown to many, the ministry has, over the years, raised a bunch of music talents, who have demonstrated their capacity to minister great gospel songs. They have been able to hold their own in every expression of music, whether the Acapela, praise worship and other genres.

The event tagged “Praise Invasion”, held December 4, threw up 25 gospel artistes from the ministry, who performed to the delight of the packed arena, peopled by members of the church, their families, as well as several well-wishers, who were obviously not disappointed.

The General Overseer of church, Pastor (Dr) Daniel Olukoya, who co-hosted the memorable event with his wife, Dr ‘Shade Olukoya, regaled the audience with the feat the church recorded as no church has done anything of this nature.

Olukoya said: “MFM is not just about prayers alone. We have trained thousands of artistes, who have taken their art to major countries of the world; even some studying to the PhD level in music. What we have done in growing musical talents has been quite phenomenal. We have a functional music conservatory and in fact, it will take another 50 years for any church to come near what we are doing in the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, I am not boasting.”

Olukoya, a lover of gospel music, noted that the origin of music is from God in heaven and conducted by human beings.

According to him, the essence of the programme is to promote the artistes and also help to pull the youths from the streets.





The Senior Regional Overseer in charge of music, Pastor Sam Oloyede, noted that the preparation for the great event took a whole year and that plans are afoot to raising another 25 artists.