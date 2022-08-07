Excitement as Lanre Records comes alive in Africa

The African entertainment scene is about to witness a new approach to music promotion, distribution and artiste management with the birth of Lanre Records as the owners of the new music outfit have assured music enthusiasts of a breathof fresh air into the music scene.

As the music industry continues to attract new investors with new dimensions that have raised the bar for music artistes and their record labels, Osum Abumchukwu, who is one of the founders of Lanre Records said the new outfit will bridge the gap between artistes and music platforms that seem to have been beyond their reach over the years.

Abumchukwu stated that with offices in Lagos, Abuja and Ghana, the record label will provide viable platform for music artistes who are willing to break into the mainstream but lack the support that would push their career to new heights.

Currently parading one music artiste who is ready to hit the ground running, Lanre Records is poised to throw its weight behind more artistes with music production and strategic planning that will put their names and songs on the lips of many music lovers within and beyond the shores of Africa.

According to a statement made available to R, the label said it is concerned with bringing the best out of their artistes, through engaging their sense of creativity, proper guidance, strategic planning and quality management.

“We are on a quest to rebrand and reposition the African music industry as we are a team of people who believe in making positive impact in our local and international audience through the provision of top notch entertainment from all subsidiaries: music, film, events and lifestyle,” it added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE