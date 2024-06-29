Afrilearn, Nigeria’s favourite learning app, has set the educational landscape excited with the launch of its revolutionary learn-and-earn app. This innovative tool has sparked widespread jubilation among Nigerian students, making learning not just accessible but also incredibly engaging and rewarding.

In a nation where quality education is a persistent challenge, Afrilearn stands out by aligning with the national curriculum to offer the most comprehensive educational resources. These include curriculum-based class notes, animated video lessons, instant homework assistance, game-based exam practice, and personalised learning dashboards. This multifaceted approach empowers primary and secondary school students to learn at their own pace, anytime and anywhere.

Isaac Oladipupo, Co-founder and boss of Afrilearn, stated, “All children have greatness within them if given the right learning style. Afrilearn is our commitment to helping Nigerian children compete globally and prepare for lifelong success.”

Afrilearn goes beyond academics by turning learning into an exciting adventure. Its gamified approach encourages students to compete with peers, earn points, and even earn money, all while enhancing their learning outcomes.

Gabriel Olatunji-Legend, Co-founder and Head of Content at Afrilearn, stated that learning should be a joyful journey. By integrating gamification, we inspire students to achieve greater heights and develop a lifelong love for learning.

Afrilearn’s contributions to education have garnered international accolades, including the Digital Innovation of the Year award from the US Chambers and recognition as the Top Education Innovation in Africa by the African Union. Supported by UNICEF for its innovative approach, Afrilearn covers a broad range of subjects from sciences to arts, transforming the educational experiences of thousands of students nationwide.

