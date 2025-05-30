Excitement as Abuja business dinner holds in August

Pinning on the success of the Investors Buffet Abuja, held in February in Abuja, Kijani Media Communication is following up with the Abuja Business Dinner. Curated to bring together business leaders from various sectors and industries, to network, interact, share ideas and strategies that can push forward businesses. This dinner is beyond the usual talk shop as it is aimed at creating an elite business membership environment that members can benefit.

The convener, Ayo George, is upbeat about the dinner and the potential it holds, even for prospects in diaspora.

He claimed, “The business dinner is an offshoot of the investors’ buffet. We have had the buffet in two States in Nigeria, being Oyo State and the FCT, Lagos State is next, as the idea is to take it round major capital cities, including London, Rwanda and Ontario. We are building a world-class business elite membership experience that can facilitate growth, partnership, mentorship, investment and collaborations.”

