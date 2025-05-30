Society Gist

Excitement as Abuja business dinner holds in August

Tunde Ayanda
Abuja business dinner

Pinning on the success of the Investors Buffet Abuja, held in February in Abuja, Kijani Media Communication is following up with the Abuja Business Dinner. Curated to bring together business leaders from various sectors and industries, to network, interact, share ideas and strategies that can push forward businesses. This dinner is beyond the usual talk shop as it is aimed at creating an elite business membership environment that members can benefit.

The convener, Ayo George, is upbeat about the dinner and the potential it holds, even for prospects in diaspora.

He claimed, “The business dinner is an offshoot of the investors’ buffet. We have had the buffet in two States in Nigeria, being Oyo State and the FCT, Lagos State is next, as the idea is to take it round major capital cities, including London, Rwanda and Ontario. We are building a world-class business elite membership experience that can facilitate growth, partnership, mentorship, investment and collaborations.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Hannatu Musawa at Cannes FG calls on fashion designers, creatives to apply for 'Nigeria Everywhere' collection Hannatu Musawa shines at Cannes 2025
Next Article African innovators symbol of peace Economic progress in Nigeria Lagos APC primaries Celebrating ‘Jagun’ at 52 Africa’s missing link to transformation God’s gift to mankind Indigenous materials modern methods and the path Renaissance man of Nigeria NIS’ historic transformation under Tunji-Ojo’s The exceptional example of Mohammed Abubakar Rimi AI for climate resilience: How African innovators are leading the charge

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×