Exchange programme: Kano govt conveys 588 students to 13 Northern states

Kola Oyelere

Kano State Government has successfully transported 588 students to 13 northern states as part of the student exchange programme for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The students were conveyed to states including Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Taraba, Nasarawa, Yobe, Kaduna, Sokoto, Borno, and Kwara. An additional 78 students will be transported to Niger and Benue on September 30, 2025.

The Kano State Commissioner of Education, Dr Ali Haruna Makoda, expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safe transportation of students to their respective states within the student exchange programme framework.

He stated that the programme aims to promote unity and understanding of cultural backgrounds among member states. 

The commissioner appreciated the cooperation received from parents and stakeholders, noting that the governor has provided necessary logistics and financial support to facilitate the programme’s success.

