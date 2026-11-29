Adults living with heart disease who sleep for nine hours or more daily face a 51 per cent higher risk of death than those who sleep between seven and eight hours, according to a 15-year study published in PLOS One.

The findings suggest that prolonged sleep may be more than a lifestyle habit, potentially serving as a warning sign of underlying health problems that increase vulnerability to serious complications.

Researchers analysed data from 3,287 adults with heart disease and found that extended sleep was associated with a 53 per cent higher risk of heart-related death and a 50 per cent higher risk of non-heart-related death.

The study, titled “Sleep Duration and Cause-Specific Mortality Among US Adults With Heart Disease: A NHIS-NDI Linkage Cohort Study”, used data from the 2004 United States National Health Interview Survey, linked to mortality records through December 31, 2019.

Participants were grouped according to their reported daily sleep duration: six hours or less, seven to eight hours, and nine hours or more.

Researchers accounted for factors including age, sex, obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, physical activity, hypertension, diabetes and other medical conditions.

During approximately 15 years of follow-up, 49.4 per cent of participants died, with 16.7 per cent of the study population dying from heart-related causes and 32.6 per cent from non-heart-related causes.

Compared with those sleeping seven to eight hours, participants who slept at least nine hours had a 51 per cent higher risk of death from all causes, a 53 per cent higher risk of heart-related death and a 50 per cent higher risk of non-heart-related death.

These associations remained significant after adjustments for demographic, lifestyle and medical factors.

The researchers cautioned that prolonged sleep might not directly cause premature death but could reflect underlying health problems.

Possible explanations include depression, sleep apnoea, chronic inflammation, physical frailty, multiple chronic illnesses and medication side effects.

People experiencing worsening health conditions may feel unusually tired and spend more time sleeping. In such cases, prolonged sleep could be a consequence of deteriorating health rather than its cause.

Interestingly, sleeping six hours or less was not significantly associated with increased mortality after full statistical adjustment. However, this does not mean insufficient sleep is harmless.

The researchers conducted 10 additional analyses to test the reliability of their findings. The association between prolonged sleep and mortality remained broadly consistent, including after excluding deaths recorded within the first two years of follow-up.

However, the study has limitations. Sleep duration was self-reported and measured only once, while factors such as depression, medication use and the severity of existing heart conditions may have influenced the results.

Because the research was observational, it cannot establish that sleeping longer directly causes death.

The findings also do not suggest that heart patients should deliberately reduce their sleeping hours.

The study highlights the potential importance of including sleep assessments in routine cardiovascular care.

Researchers suggest that asking patients about their sleeping habits could offer a simple, inexpensive way to identify individuals who may require further medical evaluation.

Persistent excessive sleep, particularly when accompanied by unexplained fatigue or reduced physical activity, should not be ignored.

The researchers called for further studies using objective and repeated sleep measurements to establish whether prolonged sleep reflects underlying illness, sleep disorders or worsening cardiovascular disease.

For people living with heart disease, the message is clear: unusually long sleep may deserve medical attention rather than being dismissed as simply needing more rest.