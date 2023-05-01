THE improved liquidity on the back of Federation Account Allocation Commission (FAAC) inflow intensified demand at Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTB) primary auction on April 26, 2023.

Meanwhile, Treasury bills worth N50 billion will mature via Open Market Operation (OMO); hence, there are expectations that interbank rates will moderate amid an anticipated boost in financial system liquidity.

According to dealers, subscription grew to N819.1 billion majorly skewed at the 91-day and 364-day of N3.22 billion and N807.93 billion, respectively against N1.74 billion and N119.61 billion bond offer while the 182-day had a lower subscription of N7.95 billion against N10.12 billion offer.

Overall, the Debt Management Office (DMO) sold exactly the amount offered of N131.47 billion with N1.74 billion, N7.95 billion and N121.77 billion alloted for 91-day, 182-day and 363-day tenors.

Dealers said the aggressive demand at 91-day and 364-day dropped stop rates to 5.30 percent and 10.17 percent compared to the previous auction while the 182-day rate stayed flat at eight percent. The bid-to-cover ratio printed at 1.0x, 0.79x, and 1.02x across the tenors.

Analysts expect the unmet demand to feed into the secondary market and further dropping yields.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE