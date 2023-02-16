The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the November/December 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External result with results of 11,419 candidates being withheld for alleged examination malpractices.

Registrar and Executive of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who announced the release of the results on Thursday in Minna, vowed that the Council would henceforth begin prosecution of candidates involved in examination malpractice.

Speaking on the performance of candidates, Wushishi disclosed that a total of 33,914 candidates representing 57.36 per cent scored 5 credits and above including English Language and Mathematics.

He disclosed that 59,124 candidates sat for the examination, with 31,316 males, representing 52.96 per cent while male 27,808, representing 47.03 per cent were female.

While giving further breakdown, Wushishi added that the number of candidates that sat for the English Language is 58,012 out of which 44,162, representing 76.13 per cent got Credit and above, while the number of candidates that sat for Mathematics is 57,700, out of which 43,096, representing 74.69 per cent got Credit and above.

“Also 46,825 candidates, representing 79.20% got five (5) Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics,” he said.

Wushishi disclosed a total of 29 subjects were examined as was done in 2021.

on the issue of examination malpractice, he said 11,419 candidates were booked for various forms of malpractice, as against 4,454 in 2021, which shows a sharp rise in the number of malpractice cases.

According to him, this is largely due to the improvement in the strategy and technique adopted by the monitoring officers.

“This led to the blacklisting of four (4) supervisors, one (1) each from Rivers and Plateau States and two (2) from Ogun State for aiding and abetting as well as poor supervision,” he said.

He noted that the nature of the examination malpractice is collusion as it was discovered from their scripts during marking that some of them copied from one another with the same words, full stop, comma, everything word to word.





He noted that apart from cancellation and withholding of results the Council had resolved during the process of approving the result to start taking legal actions against the offenders, saying even though there are no special tribunals to try the examination malpractice cases.

Wushishi added that once NECO has all the facts and advice from the legal counsels, the Council would proceed to take up the case in a conventional court. “NECO will blaze the trail. We will do that and see how the conventional courts will fare in handling matters that have to do with examination malpractice”.

He frowned at some schools charging students higher than the approved registration fee, noting that for the Senior School Certificate Examination both Internal and External, the fee is N17,800.00.

Recall that the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, External was conducted by NECO from 21 November to 21 December 2022 and is being released 57 days today.

Meanwhile, Prof Wushishi noted that the debt profile owed to NECO, by some state Governments is currently below N3billion, adding that some state governments have started paying the debts being owed to the National Examinations body for the conduct of the internal SSCE examinations by NECO.