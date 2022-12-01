Examination malpractice now endemic in private, public schools — Oyo Commissioner for Education

Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Abiodun Abdu-Raheem has warned school principals/owners in the state to desist from engaging in examination malpractice which he noted had become an endemic in both private and public schools in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Abiodun Abdu-Raheem disclosed this on Monday in Ibadan.

Speaking futher, he disclosed state government’s resolve to penalise the principals and parents of the schools recently delisted by the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) for examination malpractices.

The commissioner said the state government would sanction both the principals and parents found wanting because of its zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

“It should be noted that, the Oyo State government has zero tolerance for examination malpractice. Therefore, principals and teachers of both private and public schools and parents were earlier warned to desist from any act of collaboration on examination malpractices as sanctions would be meted to concerned staff and parents,” he assured.

He hinted that only WAEC has the authority to release a list of schools that were identified to be involved in examination malpractices and de-recognise such schools accordingly.

He further stated that derecognised schools would not be permitted to present candidates for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for a period of two years.

“However, this will not debar students of such schools from sitting for WASSCE, as they will be mobilised to the nearest school to write the examination; only the identified schools are derecognised as WAEC centres,” he noted.

He added that the Oyo State government would waste no time in investigating such occurrences, while necessary punishments as enumerated above would be meted to anyone found guilty.

The Commissioner, however, advised heads of both public and private institutions in the state to desist from any act that could ridicule their schools and portray the image of the state in bad light.

He, therefore, enjoined the general public to note that no student in the state would be prevented from writing WASSCE in the 2022/2023 academic session and subsequent years.