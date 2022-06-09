Exam fraudsters, students, parents sabotage our efforts against malpractice ― WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has again raised the alarm over the activities of some individuals particularly the website operators and their agents, who are claiming to have examination question papers ahead of schedule in the ongoing school-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) with the purpose of patronising them for financial gain.

The examination body which said such a claim was totally untrue also disclosed that some school owners and administrators, invigilators, and supervisors are also extorting and harassing candidates to pay certain fees as “Examination Settlement”, so as to help or allow them to cheat in the exam.

While equally saying such fee is a way of duping them, the examination body asked various state ministries of education to call those involved in such practice to order as anyone or school found culpable of such would be dealt with according to the law.

The Head of the National Office of WAEC Nigeria, Mr Patrick Areghan, gave this hint on Wednesday in Lagos in a statement made available by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the organisation, Mrs Moyosola Adeyegbe.

Areghan said the recurrence practice is not only sabotaging the efforts of WAEC towards the conduct of fraudulent-free examinations but also the country’s education development as a whole.

He warned the dubious website operators who also use various social media platforms such as Blogs, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram to perpetuate the practice, the students and their parents and guardians to desist from the practice before the long arm of law catches up with them.





He said there was no hidden place for such practice as WAEC would never give room for its question papers to leak.

Areghan said it was even disheartening that some parents and school administrators and other adults in connection with the conduct of the examination could be encouraging and aiding their students and children as the case may be such unacceptable and condemnable practice.

He said the responsibility of a good parent and school administrator and any exam official for that matter is not only to let the candidates understand well that there were no shortcuts to exam success other than effective reading, but to also join hands with WAEC to fight and stamp out this ill from the society.

He said WAEC would not relent in the conduct of credible examinations across diets for the good people of Nigeria.

