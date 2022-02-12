Ex-Zamfara gov travels abroad for medical check up

The former governor of Zamfara State, Abdul-azeez Yari, has debunked the online reports trending that he was flown to the United Kingdom for a severe medical ailment.

It would be recalled that the online reports said the former Zamfara governor was flown abroad on a wheel chair.

However, speaking through his factional Publicity committee chairman, Ibrahim Mohammed Birnin Magaji with Tribune Online, he dispelled the news, describing it as fake news.

“In the first place, the former Zamfara governor, Abdul-azeez Yari was not on wheel chair as the report would like to portray. He came to the airport, walked to the tarmac without any help from anybody.

“Yes, he is going for a routine medical check in the United Kigdoom. He has been going there to check his troubled leg.

“Yesterday, before his departure, he met with some people who came to see him from Niger Republic. From the picture, he was holding a walking stick and was not on wheel chair.”

According to him, the online report for reason best known to them wanted to be mischievous and paint a picture of him as a very sick man.

“Ex-governor of Zamfara State is human he can fall sick but not they way the reports wanted to portray him,” Birnin Magaji declared.