Ex-YCE scribe decries poor condition of federal roads in Ekiti

An elder statesman and former Secretary General of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) Dr Kunle Olajide has cried out to President Bola Tinubu over the poor condition of federal road infrastructure in Ekiti.

The Aare of Efon Kingdom in a public statement made available to Nigerian Tribune, explained that all federal roads across the three senatorial districts in Ekiti have collapsed considerably, thereby making it difficult for motorists and residents to access the state.

The octogenarian listed the roads including the Ado-ABUAD-Ijan road; Odo–Ayedun to Ayebode road; Igede-Aramoko-Itawure-Ekiti road; Ado-Akure road, Iluomoba-Ijesa Isu-Ikole road, among others, noting that the deplorable conditions of these roads are greatly having negative effects on the state in the area of investment.

Olajide added stakeholders from the state including the elders such as Afe Babalola, SAN should rise and engage the Tinubu-led federal government on the condition of infrastructures in the state towards achieving the desired objectives of the founding fathers who fought for the creation of Ekiti in 1996.

Acknowledging the concerns of the management of the iconic Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) on the condition of the roads, the community leader argued that it would be disappointing and unacceptable for the university, a 400-bed space, among other investments in the area to be cut off from the rest of the state.

According to him, “It would be a grave tragedy of monumental proportions if this jewel of immense communal value becomes inaccessible to the students, staff, and other persons who have one thing or the other to do on the ABUAD campus or the ABUAD Multisystem Hospital or the

ABUAD Industrial Park.

“I am aware that late last year, the Federal Government awarded a contract for the reconstruction of the 8km Ado–Ijan Road and that the contractor has resumed work on the site. It however appears that, with the heavy rains of this season, the pace of the work being done by the contractor is too slow to prevent

further deterioration of the road hence the outcry of the ABUAD Management. The situation of the road definitely demands a more effective intervention which should be immediate.

“I therefore appeal to the Ekiti State Government to collaborate with the Federal Controller of Works in the State to implement prompt measures that will prevent the total collapse of the road.

“I understand that the story of the poor state of the Ado–Ijan Road is similar to those of many sections of federal roads that traverse Ekiti State such that road travellers are compelled to seek tortuously long alternative routes in their quest to get to their destinations.

“I am told that after Ijan Ekiti, a section of the Ijan–Omuo Road just before Iluomoba is very bad. I am also aware that for more than three years, the Odo–Ayedun to Ayebode section of the Ifaki-Omuo Road has been in a very parlous state.

“I have heard that since the onset of this year’s rains, the Igede–Aramoko section has deteriorated and that the Aramoko–Itawure section has broken down completely. These are not cheering reports. I am told that it is now very difficult to get a public transport that would pass through Efon and Aramoko on a journey from the Lagos/Abeokuta/Ibadan axis to Ado Ekiti because of the poor State of the road from Itawure to Aramoko to Igede This is very sad.

“I recently heard a news report concerning the ongoing reconstruction of the Ikere – Akure Road, which indicated that instead of the work was to be expedited from both ends, since two different contractors are working on the project, it is only the Akure – Itaogbolu section that has been prioritised and slated for commissioning in December of this year while working on the Ekiti end of the road. It is dragging on at a very slow pace. I am at a loss as to why this should be so.

“I only hope that the decision to relegate the work on the Ekiti section of that road to the last phase of the project is not a deliberate continuation of the down-right repression of Ekitis that was the order of the day before the creation of Ekiti State.”

On his expectations from the state and federal governments, Olajide added, “I want to use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to, as a matter of utmost urgency, intervene and commence comprehensive repairs and rehabilitation of federal roads within Ekiti State. Timely action in this regard will greatly enhance the lives of our people and advance the socio-economic development of the State.

“Our representatives in the National Assembly should do all they can to pass this message across to the appropriate quarters and follow it up until they receive favourable responses. Recently, the situation of the roads I mentioned above, led me to reflect on where we were before the creation of Ekiti State and where we are presently as an independent people since we acquired our own separate identity under the

Nigerian sun.”

Expressing regret over the conditions of infrastructure and development in the state, the elder statesman said the roadmap developed by the committed fathers of the state has not been fully achieved, urging an urgent engagement of the state government and the elders with the federal government.

“During the last stage of the struggle for the creation of Ekiti State, which was championed by Aare Afe Babalola and coordinated by the visionary and indefatigable Ekiti Patriot, Chief Oladeji Fasuan, Jagumolu of Ado Ekiti; Akogun of Efon Kingdom, I was privileged to serve as the Chairman of two important sub-committees of the Committee for the Creation of Ekiti State.

“Before the conclusion of our work, Baba Fasuan, in consultation with our Traditional Rulers led the Committee to prepare a comprehensive document to serve as a blueprint for the development of the State we were then fighting for.

“We had high hopes at the time of the creation of Ekiti State, It appears to me that the pace of infrastructural development since the State was created, particularly the present condition of our roads has not matched the hopes we nursed at that time, despite the best efforts of successive administrations.

“It does not give cause for cheer to hear, after almost three decades of our independence, many of our communities have continued to grapple with very bad roads such that road travel is difficult and expensive for the indigenes.

“In some communities, it is reported that some roads pose grave dangers to commuters and serve as significant impediments to the easy movement of agricultural products thus, not only increasing the hardship of our people but also discouraging investors and visitors, thereby slowing the pace of our State’s development.

“Apart from making life more comfortable for Ekiti citizens, the quality of the roads across Ekiti State will significantly impact the future economic prosperity of the State. I therefore call on the State Government to intensify its efforts to address the present deficits in our road infrastructure. In addition to the current approach the Government is using, it is my view that adoption of a system of quality assurance and prompt maintenance of bad spots will go a long way in improving the state of the roads.

“I also believe that it would be immensely beneficial to our State If Baba Fasuan can lead a high-powered delegation of the founding fathers of our State to pay a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu for the purpose of further engaging His Excellency on the urgent need for more federal presence and projects in Ekiti State—projects that will address our infrastructure gaps and unlock the full potential of our people,” he said.

Olajide in conclusion urged “all stakeholders in Ekiti State —government officials, traditional rulers, leaders from all works of life and all Ekiti citizens in general —to join hands in advocating for accelerated development in our dear State. It is only with unity of purpose and commitment to the visionary development of the State, that Ekiti State can be transformed into the land of progress, prosperity, dignity, and fulfillment that we all desire.”

He used the statement to also commiserate with the nation and the Yoruba land over the demise of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, noting that the deceased has contributed their quota to the development of the country and their communities.