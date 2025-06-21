Ex-UI registrar says non-academic staff not inferior, gives reason

The immediate past Registrar of the University of Ibadan (UI), Mrs. Olubunmi Faluyi, has emphasized the importance of registry workers in the university system, stating that their roles are just as vital as those of lecturers and staff in other departments.

She noted that workers in the administrative arm of the university should never perceive themselves, or appear to be, inferior to academic staff. According to her, without the efficiency and effectiveness of all staff—including drivers and gatemen—lecturers would not be able to perform their roles successfully.

Faluyi shared her perspective on Thursday in Lagos at the maiden edition of the Registry Lecture Series organized by Trinity University, Yaba. She spoke as the guest lecturer on the topic: “Responding to the Dynamics of Change in University Governance: The Strategic Role of the Registry.”

The lecture brought together past and current registrars, administrative workers, and students from various universities across the country, including the University of Lagos (Akoka), UI, Precious Cornerstone University, Redeemer’s University (Ede), Abiola Ajimobi Technical University (Ibadan), Chrisland University (Abeokuta), Christopher University, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Bowen University (Iwo), Maranatha University, and Yaba College of Technology.

Describing the Registry as the heartbeat, memory custodian, and driving engine of a university, the guest lecturer stressed: “No worker should feel either inferior or superior to another. Every worker is equally important in the system.”

Citing a personal experience, she said:

“When someone told me, while I was a deputy registrar at UI, that I was still just a reader, I acknowledged it and added that I could still become a professor. When I became the Registrar, I went to that same person and said, ‘Now, I am a professor in my own calling by the grace of God.’

So, no one can belittle you when you carry out your duties professionally and with dignity. You should know that if you do your work well, you will earn respect. People will talk about you when you’re not in the room—that’s why you must never compromise as an administrator.”

Faluyi, who joined UI as a store officer in 1988 and rose to become the university’s 12th Registrar 30 years later, explained that every organization, including a university, operates based on an organogram—a chart that shows hierarchical relationships between managers and subordinates.

“There is an order of operations in the university, just like in any other formal setting,” she said, criticizing the practice where some staff bypass the Registrar and approach the Vice-Chancellor directly on issues that fall under the Registrar’s purview.

She referred to such practices as academic suppression, which she noted is common in university environments, but shouldn’t be tolerated.

According to her, many people disrespect officeholders because they focus on the individual rather than the office, forgetting that life is transient and no one holds a position forever.

She advised: “As an administrator, your focus should be on doing your job well, just as academic staff should focus on theirs. At the end of the day, both roles exist to serve the students.”

Faluyi added that registry workers can also pursue doctoral degrees and win research grants, just like their academic counterparts.

“After all, we have many non-academic staff who hold PhDs in the university system today. So, know your work just as they know theirs—and don’t entertain inferiority complexes.”

She went on to state that the most strategic role of the Registry is its ability to translate institutional policies into actionable administrative processes and to manage human resources effectively.

She urged registry workers to always be at the forefront of driving positive change in their institutions.

She also acknowledged the major shifts in policy and operations brought about by technological advancement and evolving stakeholder expectations, emphasizing the need for the Registry to reclaim its rightful place in university governance.

“As we look to the future, remember that the Registry is not just an administrative unit but a strategic player in shaping the governance dynamics of universities and fostering a culture of excellence, integrity, and responsiveness,” she concluded.

In their remarks, the Chairman of the Governing Council of Trinity University, Pastor Samuel Olatunji; the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Clement Kolawole; and the Registrar, Mr. David Oyejide, all reiterated the critical role of the Registry in university governance.

Olatunji, who also chaired the occasion, noted that good corporate governance—encompassing planning, execution, monitoring, and control—is vital for institutions, particularly young universities like Trinity University, to thrive.

He commended the university management for organizing the discourse and urged participants to apply the knowledge and insights gained for the betterment of their institutions and society at large.

In his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kolawole expressed delight in the university’s commitment to hosting lecture series across its faculties and departments.

“The goal,” he said, “is to advance knowledge and foster a culture of critical thinking and innovation that positively impacts the university and the broader society.”

He also thanked the guest lecturer for honoring the invitation and expressed confidence that her lecture would be of immense value to the participants.

