The former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Chief Victor Bala Kona is dead.

A family source told journalists in Jalingo that Chief Bala Kona has been in a London hospital over a complicated heart problem.

The source said, the former state PDP chairman got relieved and returned to Abuja on Wednesday last but his health situation worsened on Friday, where he was rushed to one of the Abuja hospital where he died at the hours of Sunday, 27, August 2023.

Meanwhile, no official statement either from the state government or the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party PDP regarding the sad news.

