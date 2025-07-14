Ex-SSG Inuwa, Senator Kaita, others join ADC in Katsina

Former Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa and Sen. Ahmad Babba-Kaita, were among hundreds of people who formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Inuwa, a former factional leader of the PDP, was registered along with other prominent politicians by the party on Sunday in Katsina.

Other politicians decamped from the APC, NNPP and the PDP, and were presented with registration cards at the ADC unveiling ceremony.

In his remarks, the party’s state representative at the national level, Alhaji Lawal Batagarawa, said that senior political figures in the country decided to reconcile among themselves and put their interests aside for the good of Nigeria and its citizens.

He said that the party would continue to ensure unity of Nigeria, and fight against insecurity, poverty and illiteracy.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Usman Musa, who told the gathering that ADC was an old party, expressed optimism that it would make impact in the next general elections.

Musa revealed that those who formed the coalition did it for the sake of future of their unborn children, hence the need for Nigerians to support the party to bring positive changes.

Inuwa, who was named the leader of the party in the state, said that everyone knew the situation in the country.

Inuwa said: “The solution is simple, but difficult. It is simple if we unite and ensure that it is a duty on us to produce good leaders in the next elections who will enhance our living conditions and that of our unborn children.

“It is difficult if we fail to elect the right candidates during the elections. So, everybody should support the move to raise best leaders in our country.

“Party leaders are the ones that submit candidates for elections, some produce unqualified candidates for their selfish interest.

“It has been to an extent where people indicate that their votes are for sale during elections.”

He, therefore, urged the party leadership to ensure that they produce qualified candidates, and urged the electorate to vote for competent leaders.

Ahmed Babba-Kaita, a former Senator who represented Katsina North Senatorial District, said that they decided to join the coalition to produce good leaders who would salvage the country from the current challenges.

Other new party members included Alhaji Ahmed Aminu-Yar’adua, former PDP Chairman, Salisu Uli and Hajiya Rabi Shema, among others.

