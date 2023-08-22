As part of his passionate efforts to ensure the provision of quality education for the indigent children in the state, former Governor of Sokoto State Senator, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has sponsored nothing less than 600 indigent students of the state to acquire university education in different parts of the world.

This includes another set of 17 undergraduate students sponsored to study for their first Degree at the University of Lahore, Republic of Pakistan.

The APC leader in Sokoto State has been sponsoring many indigent children in the state to acquire their first Degrees, Masters, and PhDs, both within and outside Nigeria.

Speaking while addressing newsmen on some of the achievements in the state, Al-Mustapha Abubakar Alkali, the acting permanent secretary of the Ministry of Basic Education in the state said the latest batch of seventeen students were sent to Pakistan to study various degree courses, mostly in Sciences, Information Technology, and Engineering, among other related fields.

Alkali, who is also the Director of Administration in the office of Senator Aliyu Wamakko, said the first batch of 25 students who were sent to study undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Pakistan have already graduated with flying colours.

“Also sponsored to various countries by Senator Wamakko were 3 students in the USA, 4 in the UK, 4 in Cyprus, 3 in Malaysia, and 13 in Bangladesh.

“Others were those of Maryam Abacha American University Maradi, where the first and second batches of 57 and 32 students were sent.

“The 57 beneficiaries under the first batch had successfully graduated in various fields of study.”

He further said another batch was sent to ISFOP in Benin Republic, numbering 27, while another set of six students was sponsored to Islamic University, Uganda.

“In the same vein, 20 students are currently at the Sudan Academy for Aviation Sciences and Technology. However, due to the current security situation in Sudan, the students may be taken to another country by the sponsor to continue their studies or wait until the situation improves.

“He had also sent 10 more students to the Islamic University of Niger, Saye, Niger Republic, for first-degree programmes.





Similarly, according to Alkali, 25 students are currently studying at the prestigious Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Sokoto and Al-Qalam University in Katsina, Katsina State, where 63 students are enjoying the sponsorship.

“Additionally, 30 and 22 students are currently studying at Al-Hikmah and Crown Hill Universities in Ilorin, Kwara State, as well as 17 additional students to study Computer Science at Dialogue Computer Institute Kaduna, Kaduna State.

“In the same vein, the Senator is currently sponsoring 45 students pursuing various first-degree courses at Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He had also sponsored the first and second batches of 54 students to study for their postgraduate degrees (Masters and PhDs) in various fields of study at the Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna, Kaduna State.

At the National Water Resource Institute in Mando, Kaduna, Kaduna State, He sponsored 15 indigent students to study Diploma programmes.

“In BIGA College Sokoto, Sokoto State, the Senator had sponsored 80 students to study the National Certificate of Education, NCE, among other institutions of learning within and outside the country.

All these, according to Alkali, are part of his dreams to see the children of the less privileged in society, especially in Sokoto State, competing favourably with their peers in various states of the country.

Sen. Wamakko, who represents Sokoto Noth Senatorial District, has long been sponsoring many Indigent children from the state and beyond just to equip them to become more productive members of society and be part of the nation’s assets for a better future in Nigeria.

“The Senator, to further encourage quality education, has just initiated and established the first private University in Sokoto State, named “North-West University, Sokoto,” for knowledge, progress, and excellence.

The University had already begun its academic calendar with a certain number of students who are currently studying degree programmes in different science courses.

