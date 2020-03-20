Ex-Senator Ben Murray Bruce’s wife dies of cancer

A former Senator from Bayelsa State, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, has lost his wife of 41 years, Mrs Evelyn Murray Bruce. She died of cancer.

The former Senator, who was once the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and the owner of Silverbird Television (STV), announced the death of his wife in the morning of Friday, March 20, through his Twitter handle.

According to Senator Ben Murray Bruce, his wife was a blessing not only to him but also to everyone she met, adding that the entire family would miss her large heart.

He said: “I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.

“Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever.

“I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours.”

Senator Murray Bruce also uploaded various photographs he took with his wife where the two of them shared loving moments with each other before death came calling.

