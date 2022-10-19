Ex-security chief blames S’West governors over FG refusal of Amotekun to carry Ak-47

Former Deputy Chief of Defence Administration, C’mdre Kunle Olawunmi(retd) has asked people of the South West Nigeria not to blame President Muhammadu Buhari but the six governors of the geopolitical zone for denying the Amotekun Security Network the use of AK-47.

He gave this position as a guest speaker at an online platform, Boiling Point Arena held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He said it is obvious that the southwest governors are timid and lacked the strong political courage to challenge the government at the centre in favour of the people of the zone.

Speaking on the topic, “Nigeria’s Growing Insecurity: Changing the Narratives,” Olawunmi, who is currently an Associate Professor of Global Counter-Terrorism at the Chrisland University, Abeokuta, said the southwest governors ought to have taken their quest for Amotekun corps to bear AK-47 arms to defend the people of the region in the face of rising insecurity in the zone and elsewhere around the country more seriously than they had done.

The former security chief on the other hand accused President Muhammadu Buhari of his leadership style, saying his style of leadership and policies have greatly contributed to rising cases of insecurity in the country.

He said Buhari’s policies, for example, tend towards fostering northern domination over other ethnic groups in the country.

He said, “If private security outfits are licenced to carry arms and likewise the Zamfara State vigilance outfit is also using arms and a governor in the Northern region could unilaterally procure arms, why Amotekun security guards of the South West should be denied of carrying sophisticated arms.”

He said the southwest governors should be held responsible to provide answers to such an enquiry.

He, however, urged the people of the region and the entire Nigerians as a whole to open their eyes widely in the forthcoming general elections by voting only the credible leaders.

In his speech, the convener of Boiling Point Arena and media practitioner, Mr Ayo Arowojolu, said the essence of the national discourse is to provide a platform for cross-fertilization of ideas among the elites and to provide pragmatic and innovative solutions capable of saving Nigeria from collapse.

He appealed to the Nigerian voting populace to scrutinize and thoroughly assess all the political party candidates for the next general elections and ensure they vote only for those who are capable to turn things around for the better in the country.

Arowojolu said Nigerian masses have suffered enough hardship and could not afford another four-year-round of agonies.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE