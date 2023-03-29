By: ‘Yomi Ayeleso – Ado-Ekiti

A former commander of the defunct Special Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), Emmanuel Ogundare, has resumed as the new commissioner of police for the Ekiti State Command.

Ogundare, who was the SARS commander in Ondo Command took over from the former commissioner of police, Moronkeji Adesina who had since retired.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sunday Abutu, said the new commissioner who resumed on Wednesday at the command’s headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, was until his latest posting the CP in charge of finance and administration, department of training and development at the force headquarters.

The statement read, ” the new Ekiti State Commissioner of Police graduated from the University of Ibadan, Oyo State and proceeded to University of Lagos where he obtained his Master’s Degree in International Law and Diplomacy. He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on the 3rd of March, 1990 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police after which he was posted to the Imo State Police Command.

“The new CP has served in different Commands and Formations among which are; Commander Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) now defunct, Ondo State Command ; Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of investment, Department of Logistics and Supply, Force Headquarters, Abuja ; Commandant, Police Training school, Ikeja, Lagos State ; Area Commander, Daura, Katsina State ; Area Commander, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State ; DC CID Bauchi State Police Command ; DC CID Bayelsa State Police Command ; DC CID Kebbi State Police Command ; CP DFA Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

Addressing the officers and men of the command, Ogundare expressed his readiness to work in accordance with the vision and objectives of the force, adding that he would prioritize professionalism, transparency, honesty, firmness and security of lives and property of the people of Ekiti State.

“The CP, while stressing that the Command, under his leadership, shall partner with relevant agencies and bodies to ensure that the State is secured and safe, seeks the cooperation and partnership from the members of the public by supplying useful and timely information to the Police to enable the Command take necessary and proactive steps that would guarantee the security of the State,” the PPRO said.

