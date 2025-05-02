Ex-Reps member advocates abiding political ideology to strengthen parties

Following a recent wave of defections from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Musa Bagos, has advocated for a consistent political ideology to strengthen political parties in Nigeria.

The former federal lawmaker, who denounced the recent defections, emphasized the importance of enduring ideology, adding that the nation needs alternative voices that speak the truth—not merely to challenge for the sake of it, but to address issues that do not reflect the desires of the people.

He stated that it is alarming to see individuals switching to the same party they had previously denounced and called all sorts of names. He added that it is even more troubling to declare a political party as “cancerous,” only to join it later.

Hon. Bagos, who noted that ideology drives political parties and promotes good governance, stated that the PDP was founded on a solid foundation and a clear philosophy known to both party members and Nigerians at large. He added that no one can attribute any coherent ideology to the APC based on its formation.

In a chat with newsmen in Jos, Plateau State, the former federal lawmaker remarked that the current attempt to railroad people into one party or to turn Nigeria into a one-party state will neither advance democracy nor provide effective leadership.

ALSO READ: ECOWAS parliament urges sahel countries to reconsider withdrawal

“Regarding defections, I personally believe in ideology, and I can tell you that the APC’s ideology does not align with mine. God forbid I become one of those politicians who say the APC is cancer today and then become cancerous tomorrow. We need to understand what politics and party politics are all about. For me, the PDP represents the ideology I believe in; the APC does not.”

“This tendency of defecting from the PDP to the APC merely to create the impression of a one-party state is unacceptable. We should even start asking why people are defecting, because what I see is an attempt to force everyone into a one-party system, which is dangerous.”

Hon. Bagos advised the APC leadership to allow the opposition to thrive and contribute to excellent governance through robust criticism, adding that any attempt to create a one-party state is detrimental to democracy.

“The President should remember that he is a democrat. He fought against this kind of thing. He was a governor under the AD when the PDP was in power, and he remained staunchly opposed. That is why Lagos received what belonged to it back then—because of ideology.”

“So no one should try to cage all of us into one party. We won’t accept that. As long as the Nigerian Constitution allows for diversity and freedom of association, we stand by it,” he declared.

Additionally, the former federal lawmaker stated that Barrister Caleb Mutfwang’s position as Governor of Plateau State is uncontested in 2027 and that the governor has received a vote of confidence to seek re-election.

“We have passed a vote of confidence on him. He’s been in power for two years now—that’s the only position we will not allow anyone under the PDP to contest. We are supporting him wholeheartedly for a second term. For me, I have a vote of confidence in His Excellency, and I’ve already started campaigning for his second term.”