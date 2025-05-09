Ex-Rep candidate urges Labour Party to end internal crisis ahead of 2027 elections

Aloba Gideon, a former House of Representatives candidate for Ijesa South Federal Constituency in Osun State, has called on the Labour Party leadership to urgently address its internal crisis and restore unity within the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In an open letter addressed to party leaders and stakeholders, Gideon, who described himself as a concerned member and stakeholder, expressed deep concern over the Labour Party’s internal crisis and public altercations.

According to Gideon, the persistent accusations and counter-accusations among party members are damaging the party’s image and threatening its cohesion. He lamented that while opposition parties are building alliances, the Labour Party is consumed by internal discord, which risks alienating the people they seek to serve and undermining the trust and support they have built.

Gideon emphasised the need for tolerance and collaboration among leaders with differing views, stressing that every politician should be able to work with people of opposing views and interests.

He urged party leaders to set aside personal ambitions and prioritise the unity and future of the party and the country, warning that the current disunity could affect the party’s credibility and chances in the 2027 elections.

The former Reps candidate called for love and unity within the party, urging all factions to sheathe their swords and make sacrifices for the future of Nigeria. He stressed that a divided house cannot stand its adversary, but united, the party can be unstoppable.

