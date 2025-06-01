Ex-presidential aspirant tasks Tinubu on security, economy

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks his second year in office, former presidential aspirant Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze has called on him to step up efforts in addressing the country’s security and economic challenges.

Anakwenze made the call in a release, noting that despite some progress, a lot still needs to be done to check kidnappings, banditry, clashes between herders and farmers, and killings in some parts of the country.

“It is commendable that President Bola Tinubu in his second anniversary speech declared that the nation’s security situation is improving as his administration has prioritized security and safety, improving collaboration among security agencies and increasing intelligence-driven operations to effectively combat the security challenges,” Anakwenze said.

While commending the military for restoring order in some areas of the Northwest previously controlled by bandits, Anakwenze expressed sadness over violent attacks on communities in Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, and other northern states, resulting in killings and destruction of properties.

He also condemned recent kidnappings and killings in Ondo and Kogi states, where a royal father and another individual were abducted and killed despite ransom payments.

“Despite some improvement, there is still a need for heightened efforts by the security agencies, with the full backing of the Federal Government, to tackle frontally and decisively, the persisting security challenges and emerging trends,” Anakwenze emphasised.

On the economy, Anakwenze advocated for comprehensive revolutionary reforms to stabilise the nation’s economy, promote productivity and employment, and reduce poverty.

“There is a need to create abundant opportunities for the youths and unemployed, and reduce poverty in the country,” he said.

The PDP chieftain expressed a strong belief that the implementation of these measures, focusing on human capital development and ongoing initiatives in education, healthcare, and youth empowerment programmes, will greatly contribute to improved security, peace, and development in Nigeria.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE