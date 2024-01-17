Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will need massive legislation and executive action to the ambitious goals growing the country’s economy.

He added that the primary tool that the president needed to achieve those was governance in political, constitutional, electoral, Legal and Judicial spheres, among others

Agbakoba made this known at an interactive session with newsmen in Apapa, Lagos office on Wednesday, noting that Tinubu no doubt had set before his administration a very ambitious goal to grow Nigeria’s GDP to $1 trillion in 7 years as well as taken tough decisions towards market correction like removal of fuel subsidies, floating the naira, and liberalizing the foreign exchange market, describing such as a huge task.

Besides, the former NBA president in his speech tittled: “Governance strategies for President Tinubu,” observed that the counsel became imperative because Nigeria’s governance structures were weak and, therefore, the need to strengthen them through critical laws and policies.

This was just as he quickly recalled that two countries that achieved major turnaround by enactment of major legislations and executive were the United States during President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal and United Kingdom with Margret Thatcher’s Big Bang policy.