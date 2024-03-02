Former member, Plateau State House of Assembly who represented Bokkos State Constituency between 2015 and 2019, Hon. Sunday Malo Muchen has been found dead four days after he was kidnapped.

The former state lawmaker was kidnapped at his Bokkos home last Wednesday at gunpoint by the marauders terrorizing the council areas and whisked to an unknown destination on a motorcycle.

A source close to the family told the Sunday Tribune that his abduction took place at about 10:00 pm, adding that the gunmen, who were about ten in number, forced themselves into the house and threatened to shoot people within the house if they refused to cooperate with them.

He added that since Muchen was kidnapped, the hunters and vigilantes, along with security agencies, have been combing the forest and mountains within the area to track down the kidnappers, adding that up until the time his body was found, there was no communication between the kidnappers and the family of the deceased for ransom.

It was learned that while the relatives and friends were looking forward to hearing from him and possibly communicating with his abductors, the body was dumped on a bush path by the local government.

The source declared: “Because the body is decomposed already, he will be buried today, Saturday, as arrangements have been made to pick up his body at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital for final internment at his family house in Jos.

Hon. Muchen contested the State Assembly election last year on the platform of the Labour Party. He was also an astute businessman; Muchen was into mining and sales of cars, among others, before his demise.

When contacted the Chairman of the Labour Party in the State, Mrs Grace Zamfara who confirmed the unfortunate incident said the body was found on Friday after he was kidnapped on Wednesday.

Efforts to get the response of the Spokesman, Plateau State Police Command DSP Alfred Alabo on the incident proved abortive as he could not be reached on phone.