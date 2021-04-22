Ex-PFN South South VP, state chairman urge FG to act fast over insecurity

Immediate past Vice President, Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria (PFN), South South, Bishop Simeon Okah, has decried the spate of insecurity, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast to secure the country from insurgents.

This is just as chairman of PFN, Delta State chapter, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi, also called for improvement on whatever the government is doing to solve the insecurity menace.

Both clerics made the call on Thursday at a press briefing held at the Flock of Christ Mission headquarters at Enerhen, Warri, Delta State.

The duo said to ensure adequate security of Nigerians for now and the future, military training should be infused in school curricula for students as it is done in Israel and other advanced nations.

“It should be in curriculum that every student should be trained how to fight. That is what makes Israel to be one of the greatest nations in the world when it comes to security.

“Whether they are women, boys or girls, they must be trained; so for me, that should be introduced in the curriculum of the school system if our leaders would not mind,” Bishop Okah, who is the founder and senior pastor of Flock of Christ Mission said.

The Delta PFN chairman, Bishop Enakirerhi, on his part, appealed to the Federal Government to licence use of arms and ammunition to Nigerians, especially rural dwellers in the north.

The bishops also took a swipe on some individuals advocating amnesty for bandits, describing such calls as not only unreasonable, but wicked.