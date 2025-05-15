Ex-PDP presidential aspirant, Anakwenze, appointed regent of Anambra community

The former presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 general election, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze (Onowu Abagana), has been appointed as the new Regent of Abagana community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Anakwenze disclosed his new traditional position while briefing Journalists at his Abagana community residence on Thursday.

According to him, he was appointed following the death of their traditional ruler, His Royal Highness late Igwe Patrick Mbamalu Okeke, who recently joined his ancestors.

He said the Regent certificate was given to him by the State Government through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.

According to him, the position is expected to be filled in six months.

“Yes today, I wish to inform the entire World that I have been honoured with another prestigious position in my life. The good people of Abagana community have selected me to take charge of Abagana Kingdom for a successful period of six months. And I promised I would effect a massive change in the community, including initiating the younger ones into the Igweship cabinet.

“My administration within the period would have prepared a lot of Abagana youths for future leadership. I will delightfully accept to assume rulership as the new traditional ruler of the town, if my people fine me worthy in accordance to my long-time contribution to the development of the town.

“I was called back from my base in the United States of America (USA), to come and held the position intermediately for a period of six months to enable the community conduct a new election for the Igweship slot.

“Within the six-month period, I would focus more on bringing young ones into the cabinet to prepare them for future leadership.

“My major interest, why I am still alive is to make Abagana one of the best communities where every Nigerian, irrespective of tribe, ethnicity and religious affiliations, would love to reside.

“I will also ensure that the peace, unity, progress, and togetherness the community is known for is sustained.

Dr. Anakwenze commended the State Governor, Charles Soludo, for the appointment and for his continued transformation policy in the state.

