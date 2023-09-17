The former chairman of Ibadan South East Local Government Area, Mr. Bimbo Omiyale, is dead.

Omiyale died on Sunday morning after a protracted illness.

Former Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr. Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, confirmed Omiyale’s demise in a statement on Sunday.

Related Posts No Content Available

Abass-Aleshinloye expressed sadness and shock at the death of Omiyale, whom he described as a “strong, dedicated, and loyal member of the ex-Oyo ALGON forum.”

He condoled with the deceased family, people, and Ibadan South East Local Government, saying Omiyale will be missed by political associates and many close to him.

Speaking further, the ex-ALGON chairman charged Governor Seyi Makinde to adhere to the Supreme Court judgement in paying all the entitlements of the former chairmen to make them meet their financial obligations.

Abass-Aleshinloye argued that many of his members had died owing to a lack of funds to meet their medical bills.

According to Abass-Aleshinloye, the death of Bimbo Omiyale brought the number of members lost as a result of medical challenges or inability to meet financial obligations.

Omiyale was buried later in the day at his Ibadan residence, in accordance with Muslim rites.

Omiyale’s death was followed by an avalanche of condolence messages.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…