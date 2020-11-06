Ex-NPA’s Managing Director, Adebayo Sarumi, loses wife

Mrs Felicia Olukemi Sarumi, the wife of a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Chief Adebayo Sarumi, is dead.

Sarumi, in a statement on Friday, said his wife of many years died on Friday, 16th October during a brief illness.

Sarumi, who is the Aare Parakoyi of Ibadanland, said the remains of his wife would be interred in a date to be announced later this month.

According to Sarumi in the statement: “I lost my wife, my darling, my heart-warming desire left this sinful world to be with her creator on 16th October 2020.

“As much I would love to have my wife with me for the next 30 years, I cannot question the omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent God who has decided to take her away to be with him.”

