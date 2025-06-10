Ex-Niger gov, Aliyu, visits Bago over Mokwa flood disaster

Former Niger Governor, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, has paid a condolence visit to the current Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, over the recent Mokwa flood disaster.

Dr Aliyu commiserated with the Governor and the people of Niger, encouraging him not to waiver or breakdown.

“There are certain things that are destined to happen, even as I acknowledged that human negligence is also a contributory factor to certain disasters,” Dr Aliyu said.

He added that it’s a normal phenomenon that people should desist from building on water plains and called on governments to live up to their responsibilities.

Dr. Aliyu expressed hope and confidence in Governor Bago’s developmental strides, urging him to keep up the good work.

Governor Bago appreciated Dr Aliyu’s visit, describing it as a sign of his true statesmanship and passion for the state, irrespective of party affiliation.

“The former Governor has exhibited a sense of love and affection for the people of Niger,” he said.