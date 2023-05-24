Former President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Charles Majoroh, has commended Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, over what he called the high standard the institution is running its architectural programme.

He said he is particularly impressed not only by the quality of programme being run by the architectural department of the university but also by the quality of graduates coming out from the system.

He said one of the workers in his company, who is a graduate of the university is really demonstrating that he was well and thoroughly trained, adding that he is always proud to identify with him.

Majoroh, also a former Registrar of Architect Registration Council of Nigeria(ARCN) and former President, Africa Union of Architects, explained that this development shows that architectural department of Caleb University parades competent and committed lecturers.

He said he can confidently say that the students of the department and their mates in other departments have a bright future.

Also commending the Lagos State chapter of NIA for always taking the lead and consistently in the past 14 years hosting the Lagos Architects Forum, Majoroh urged Caleb University not to rest on its oars.

Meanwhile, the university has the highest number of student delegates at the forum this year.

The Deputy Director of Public Relations, Protocol and Marketing of the university, Elvis Otobo, said in a statement, that the development is in line with the university policy to expose its students beyond classroom activities.

He said the dean of College of Environmental Sciences and Management and the Head of Department of Architecture, Profs Oluwole Alagbe and Oladipo Dare-Abel, respectively, led the students’ delegation including Victoria Ogunleye, who is in 400-level, to the forum.

He said Prof Dare-Abel was one of the discussants and spoke on “Sustainability and Climate Change: The effect on Lagos State Development”.

