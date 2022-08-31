Ex-Naval officer calls for concerted efforts to tackle youth restiveness in Delta

Worried by the youth restiveness and vices in the Niger Delta, a retired officer of the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Omatseye Nesiama, has called for a concerted efforts to take youths in the street off vices.

Commodore Omatseye, who retired from the force in 2016 after serving at various capacities across the world, said right legislations from informed and articulate representatives must be put in place to create an enabling environment for the teeming Niger Delta youths to thrive.

Speaking to journalists in Warri on Monday, the Delta South senatorial district candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election, stated that the use of youths as thugs by politicians in the region must stop.

Omatseye said thuggery has stunted the growth and development of Delta State, nay the Niger Delta.

He said that his passion to change the narrative led him to training over 245 youths on security skills and giving them employment which earns them monthly wages.

“I have mentored youths and still doing so by taking youths off the streets from vices they have been used to all these while.

“I have made them know that their intellect and skills, if harnessed, can help them add values to their families and society.

“I have high skills in security management. I take youths from the streets, train them and employ them.

“We can change the Yahoo Yahoo mentality among our youths. I see the difference between those I have mentored and trained and those used as thugs and willing tools to disrupt the society,” he said.

He urged the people of Delta South senatorial district and the entire state to reject politicians who impoverish the state and region due to their lack of capacity and foresight for the development of the youth.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: 5,000 Nigerian Children May Die Of Starvation By October —UN

THE United Nations has raised the alarm that no fewer than 5,000 children in war-ravaged northeastern Nigeria will die of starvation in the next two months unless the world raises the necessary funds for intervention…

My London Meetings With Obasanjo, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi In Nigeria’s Interest —Wike





RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that his London meetings with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were in the interest of the nation…

Bandits Stole My Chickens, Cut Off My Arms —Zamfara Man

A victim of a bandits attack, Ismail Mohammed, has explained how his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arms….