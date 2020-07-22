Ex-NAN Editor-in-chief, Shehu Abui dies at 74

A former Editor-In-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Shehu Abui, is dead.
Abui died at 74.
Abui, who served as Editor-in-chief between 2001 and 2006, was until his death the Dan Masani Manchok, (Leader of the learnered) under the Moro’a Chiefdom in Southern Kaduna.
His son, Ibrahim, who confirmed the development to NAN, said his father died at a hospital in Jos in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness.
“My father was admitted to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, on Monday and I travelled to Jos from Abuja yesterday to donate blood.
“But unfortunately, he gave up the ghost at about 1.25 a.m. on Wednesday,” he added
Abui, a native of Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State is survived by his wife and three children. (NAN)
