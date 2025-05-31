Ex-minister salutes Nigerians for sustenance of democracy despite challenges

…congratulates Tinubu on 2nd anniversary

Former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, on Saturday, said Nigerians should be commended for their efforts and resilience in developing and strengthening the nation’s present democracy, despite numerous challenges.

Adegoroye who saluted the courage of Nigerians in sustaining and keeping democracy waxing strong since 1999, said politicians owe Nigerian people deep gratitude for not giving up on democracy despite some unfulfilled expectations in the last 26 years.

He said “We politicians know that Nigeria is still under democratic rule today because the citizens keep forgiving our mistakes and keep encouraging us to do better each time we don’t do well either through policies, decisions or actions, and I am confident that under democratic rule the country will keep getting better with every passing year.”

The former minister, however, implored Nigerians to keep working to strengthen democracy through participation in all activities that are intended to develop civilian rule.

“I know that the citizens have kept our nation standing and our democracy growing, through their sweat, blood and daily toils, and we who are privileged to lead must never take them for granted,” he said

Adegoroye congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the second anniversary of his administration and implored him to listen and do everything possible to meet the genuine desires of the masses while also resetting the nation’s economic trajectory.

He said “I acknowledge that the country may not be where you and i expect it to be but I am confident to say that it is certainly no longer where it used to be.”

Adegoroye who is a former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly particularly implored the legislature at all levels of government to see democratic survival as their primary responsibility by rising above sentiments to do the sacred job of checks and balances effectively and honestly towards building the confidence of the people in democracy.

The knight of the Anglican Church enjoined religious leaders of all faiths to always speak truth to power objectively, and mobilize their followers towards working for a more prosperous Nigeria.

Adegoroye stressed that the traditional institution needs to be supported through greater roles in administering the affairs of their communities as the closest to the grassroots.

He expressed worry about the continuous brain drain aggravated by the japa syndrome, asserting that no society can achieve substantial development if its best brains run away from their land.

The former Minister who prayed fervently for a better Nigeria encouraged Governors to give the citizens greater hope through sound policies and programmes.

