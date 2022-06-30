Ex-minister rallies support for OISA Foundation on scholarship awards

FORMER Minister of Health and Social Services, Prince Julius Adeluyi-Adelusi, as well as the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria( CBN) Dr Joseph Sanusi, have called on well-to-do individuals, corporate organisations and institutions in the country to support the vision and mission of the Olashore International School Association(OISA) Foundation of impacting and transforming lives and communities in the country.

They asked for the support in their separate speeches at the 10th annual memorial lecture held to mark the 10th memorial anniversary of Oba Oladele Olashore, the late Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesha and founder of Olashore International School, Osun State, recently.

The founder and chairman of Fate Foundation, Mr Fola Adeola, is the anniversary lecturer.

He spoke on a topic, ‘Public Service as the best form of service: The example of Oba Oladele Olashore’ at the event with two former Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Ministers, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi and Major-Gen Ike Nwachukwu(retd) and the founder of First City Monument Bank(FCMB), Chief Subomi Balogun, among others in attendance.

Speaking further, Adeluyi- Adelusi noted that OISA Foundation, which is run independently aside from the Olashore’s family business, was formed as a charity organisation to give back to the society, including award of scholarship to indigent but brilliant students at both the Olashore International School and Iloko Model College.

He said that the late Oba Olashore whom he called a close friend and described as a patriotic Nigerian, was passionate and always ready to help those in need in the society just as he contributed hugely to nation-building.

He said that was why “his high profile school is giving scholarship to indigent but brilliant students from the Iloko-Ijesha community and Osun State by extension and had established a model college which is providing similar high quality education to the people of the community as well as giving deserving students scholarship.”





He hinted that OISA Foundation, which is also into mental health services for adolescent students, is worthy of support in any area possible by all lthe overs of a better society.

According to him, the sterling testimonies recorded so far by the foundation qualifies it as one of the reliable and credible charity organisations in the country.