Ex-minister, Prof Jibrin Aminu, dies at 85

Former Minister of Education and erudite scholar of International repute, Professor Jibrin Aminu has died in a hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Thursday.

It was said the deceased died as a result of protracted illness which has kept him incommunicado off and on for several months.

The one time minister of foreign affairs died at the age of 85. The Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development in Adamawa state confirmed the news of his death to newsmen.

During his life time he held several positions like Executive Secretary of NUC 1975-79,

Visiting professor of medicine Howard University college Washington (1989-80)

, Vc of University of Maiduguri (1980-85)

, Minister of Education (1989-90)

Minister of petroleum (1990-92)

Nigerian Ambassador to U.S.A (1999-23)

Senator Representing Adamawa central (2003-07).

Prof. Jibrin Aminu was born in August 1939 in Adamawa State, Northeast Nigeria. He graduated in medicine from the University of Ibadan in 1965, and holds a Ph. D in Medicine from the Royal Post-Graduate Medical School.

He was a consultant, senior lecturer and sub-dean of Clinical Studies at the University of Ibadan Medical School from 1973 -1975, Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC from 1975–1979, visiting Professor of Medicine at Howard University College of Medicine in Washington DC from1979–1980, and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, 1980-1985. He was also Professor of Medicine at the University of Maiduguri from1979–1995. Mr. Aminu held office as Minister of Education and later Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (1989–1992).

He was Nigerian Ambassador to the USA from 1999–2003 and was elected Senator for the Adamawa Central constituency in May 2003 and re-elected in 2007.

On 2 January 2010, Aminu was installed the “Bobaselu of The Source” by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Sijuwade.