Ex-minister, others attend prayer to mark Rasaki Oladejo’s 80th birthday

FAMILY members, friends, professional colleagues, top government officials and religious and community leaders gathered last Sunday in the Alagbado area, a Lagos suburb, to honour the President of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, as he marked his 80th birthday.

The prayer session was held inside the Nawair-Ud-Deen Society Central Mosque, Adura, Alagbado.

At the well-attended event, dignitaries and clerics took turns to reminisce on the stellar qualities of the financial icon, praying to God to grant him long life and sound health.

A former Minister of State for Finance, ‘Remi Babalola, one of the dignitaries in attendance, spoke in glowing terms about the celebrant, saying that he is ever just and fair in his dealings with everyone and all parties.

The former minister declared that Alhaji Oladejo is a leader with high professional capacity and moral rectitude who is worthy of emulation by those aspiring to resounding success in career and service to humanity.

Deputy National Missioner of the Nawair-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdul Mojeed Ayinla, in a lecture, spoke on the grace associated with old age and the ability to remain relevant in professional, religious and humanitarian activities.

Sheikh Ayinla stated that Alhaji Oladejo is one of those whom Allah has privileged to be very dedicated to His cause and to make continuous impact on society with his person, knowledge and wealth.

He noted that age is not a barrier for Muslims aspiring to achieve more, particularly in giving to others and striving in the way of Allah.

He added that these are exemplary virtues seen in Alhaji Oladejo, making him a true role model for members of the Nawair-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria and Muslims at large.

The National President of the Nawair-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Alhaji Ganiyu Balogun, in his opening remarks, applauded Alhaji Oladejo, describing him as an unrelenting philanthropist, a passionate helper and a steadfast supporter of righteous causes.

Alhaji Balogun further affirmed that his predecessor’s role in developing and expanding the organisation is priceless, hence, the accolades, love and commitment he receives from all members are well deserved.

He prayed to Allah to bless him with more years, milestones and good health.

The chairman of the Nawair-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Alagbado branch, Alhaji Nurudeen Taiwo Giwa, in an address, traced the history of the branch and highlighted the significant moral, financial and intellectual contributions of Alhaji Oladejo toward its growth.

He thanked and congratulated the celebrant and wished him a prosperous future.

The highlight of the prayer session was the launch of a biography titled ‘Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo @ 80 …Inspiring Strides of a Stockbroking Icon’, authored by Gbadebo Akinyemi.

The event was graced by many prominent individuals and representatives of Muslim organisations, including Alhaji Mikail Mumuni, a veteran journalist and chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of MUSWEN; the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA), represented by Alhaji Abdul Fatai Lanre Bakare; Alhaji Oladejo’s wife, Alhaja Muslimah Oladejo; and the celebrant’s children, most notably, seasoned stockbroker, Alhaja Adetutu Ayantayo.

Members and leaders of the Nawair-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria from various branches within and outside Lagos State, along with well-wishers and religious and community leaders from across religious faiths, were also in attendance.

Alhaji Oladejo was born 80 years ago in Latoyo’s Compound, Oritamerin, Ibadan, Oyo State.