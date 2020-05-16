Ex-minister mourns late Oyo commissioner, Ayoola

A former minister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof Taoheed Adedoja has commiserated with the Oyo State government over the death of former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and State Commissioner of Environment, Rt. Hon. Kehinde Ayoola.

Prof Adedoja also commiserated with the Governor Seyi Makinde, Ayoola’s family and people of the state over the loss.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said that he received the news of the sudden demise of the deceased with shock and great sorrow, saying that it was still hard to believe that such a young promising politician had passed away.

Prof Adedoja described the deceased as an epitome of humility, honesty, hard work, excellence and a man of integrity with a humble spirit who always took upon himself the burden of peacebuilding and democratic consolidation.

He further described Ayoola as a dedicated and amiable person whose leadership qualities and sense of duty endeared him to many who met him.

According to him, “Kenny, as I usually called him was a brilliant young man, full of hope. He was endowed with lofty ideas for Oyo State and strove very hard to attain his set objectives.

“During my 2007 Oyo State Governorship Campaign on the platform of defunct Action Congress (AC), Kenny played a pivotal role as a member of our strategy committee. He discharged his duties with utmost honesty and candour, indeed Oyo State has lost a gem. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

“I commiserate with the governor and the entire people of Oyo State for the loss of such a glorious gentleman and builder. May God give the deceased family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria Running Out Of Foreign Exchange Amid Oil Price Collapse —Ex-US Ambassador, Campbell

THE fall in international oil prices is having a devastating impact on Nigeria’s formal economy, a former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr John Campbell, has said. Campbell, in a blog posted on the website of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a United States think tank with specialisation in foreign policy and… Read full story

FG To Submit List Of School Feeding Vendors To EFCC ― Minister

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said the list of all participating vendors in the modified School Feeding Programme will be submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)… Read full story

NAFDAC Harps On Need To Promote Local Manufacturers

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has restated the need for Nigeria to promote local manufacturing sector. The Director-General of the NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made this assertion at a news conference to commemorate the launch of palliatives for Micro, Small and… Read full story

79-Year-Old Retired Nigerian Doctor, Wife Die Of Coronavirus In UK 10 Days Apart

Dr James Oniah, from Onitsha, Anambra State who was a retired radiologist, succumbed to coronavirus on April 24 while his wife, Mary Oniah, from Zambia, passed away from the virus on May 4. They both died at King George Hospital in Ilford, East London leaving behind three children as well as other family members… Read full story

Real Reasons The Buhari Cabal Picked Gambari As Chief Of Staff

Few appointments have generated as much excitement— and entranced the imagination of Nigerians— as the appointment of Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff. The Emir of Ilorin thanked Buhari for it even though there is no record of him publicly thanking Olusegun Obasanjo… Read full story