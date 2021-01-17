Ex-minister, Martins-Kuye, died a patriot ― Daniel

Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, has described the late Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye, as a great religious leader, a compassionate politician and a patriotic citizen of Nigeria.

In his condolence message on the news of the passage of the former Minister of State for Finance and several times gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, the former Governor said: “JMK will be greatly missed not only by members of his immediate family but also by friends, political and business associates for whom he has provided great leadership and compassion.”

“JMK weaved an intricate web of leadership cutting across religious, politics and corporate lifestyles. He was a great leader with a clear reputation for fairness and balance.

“He will be greatly missed by many of us who had tapped into his wisdom; Nigeria will miss him as a great Patriot and Statesman whose guidance and directions is needed at this point in the nation’s political journey.

“I pray for his soul to find Peace with Almighty Allah whom he had served with everything he had. I pray that God should grant his family and loved ones the strength to bear his painful exit.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Martins-Kuye Martins-Kuye

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Martins-Kuye Martins-Kuye

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE