A former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Professor Jerry Gana has applauded the maturity and focus exhibited by members of the National Assembly in electing their Principal officers which were devoid of rancour.

The former Minister and a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party( (PDP) at the National level stated this on Tuesday at his residence in Abuja while welcoming friends and associates who came to grace the reception organised in honour of his son Hon. Joshua Audu Gana who was also among members of the House of Representatives inaugurated last on Tuesday on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Minister of Information and National Orientation pointed out that the emergence of the principal officers at the National Assembly is a sign of a stable democracy in the country that will entrench unity and purposeful development for the people of Nigeria.

Professor Jerry Gana explained that every Nation must witness the rise and fall in making democracy strive, just as he expressed hope that with the calibre of people present at the helm of affairs, Nigeria will surely get to its rightful place amongst the Committee of Nations.

The former Minister who also expressed satisfaction with the policies spelt out bearly few days after the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said, it is an indication of the sincere love and commitment the President has for the country.

“The coming of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a round peg in a round hole, the surprises so far by the President has no doubt dampened the morales of the doubting Thomases who have ill motives about his capabilities and abilities to stir the leadership of Nigeria,” Prof. Gana stated.

He was of the opinion that with the calibre of people now at the helm of affairs what is required is for the National Assembly Members to give maximum cooperation to the President to succeed in his policies.

He said such support to the President by the National Assembly is to enable the President to continue with his laudable policies that will have positive impact on the well-being of Nigerians.

