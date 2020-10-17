Ex-LG boss in Kogi, Adejo Akowe, is dead

Former chairman of Dekina Local Government Area in Kogi State, Mr. Adejo Akowe, is dead.

Sources reaching Tribune Online on Saturday disclosed that the former chairman died in Abuja on Friday in a hospital.

He died four days after being shot by suspected assassins in Anyigba.

Recalled that he was attacked and shot during last kogi State governorship election but survived the attack.

He was a former staff of kogi State sport council before he joined politics.

