Ex-lawmaker Okorie remanded over alledged threat of Gov. Umahi’s life, murder

A former member House of Representatives and Labour Party (LP) Senatorial candidate for the 2023 general election, Hon. Linus Abba Okorie has been remanded in Nigeria correctional centre, Abakaliki for allegedly threatening the life of Ebonyi state governor David Umahi, among other charges.

The former lawmaker was remanded following two cases marked MAB/736c/2022 and MAB/737c/2022 brought against him before Magistrate Linda Ogodo sitting in Abakaliki.

During the arraignment, the two-term lawmaker was accused of promoting inter-communal war between Abaomege and Ishinkwo communities in the Onicha Local Government Area of the state, causing the death of two persons, Donatus and Uchenna Okoro.

He was also accused of advance fee fraud, with the intent of defrauding, obtaining a National Identification card registration machine valued at seven hundred and fifty thousand naira property of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Earlier, lead counsel to the defendant, Nome Chikaodili, opposed the reading of the charges with the view that it amounts to abuse of court processes since a Federal high court sitting in Abuja presided over by Justice Ekwo had earlier given a judgement restraining the state government and police from arresting the Defendant.

When the objection was overruled, he applied for the bail of the defendant and assured he wouldn’t jump bail being a notable personality in the state.

But the prosecuting counsel, Eze Chinagorom opposed the bail application with the claim that the trial Magistrate lacked jurisdiction to hear such matters.

To that effect, the trial Magistrate Linda Ogodo ordered the remand of Okorie in the correctional centre pending advice from the Department of Public Prosecution(DPP)for further prosecutions at the high court.

The charge in part reads, “Your defendant on the 15th day of January 2022 in Abakaliki magisterial district did by the use of electronic means threatened the life of Engr. David Umahi the executive Governor of Ebonyi State by making phone calls and inciting statements and circulating same to members of the public that the governor massively withdrew the sum of six billion seven hundred thousand naira (N6.7billion)from state government domiciled accounts in financial institutions of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 12(1)(b) and punishable under section 12(2) of the Ebonyi State Internal Security Enforcement and Related Matters law Cap 55 volume 2 laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria 2009.”

The matter was adjourned to the 4th day of November 2022 for a report of compliance.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE