Former House of Representatives member Hon. Olumide Ojerinde has handed over to the Oyo State government a maternity and pediatric center built in Igboho, Oorelope Local Government Area.

Speaking at the official commissioning and handover of the health facilities at Igboho General Hospital, Oorelope Local Government, Oyo State, Hon. Ojerinde emphasized that the gesture was not political but aimed at giving back to the community as a demonstration of love, care, and commitment towards better human development through improved healthcare services.

ALSO READ: Ekiti govt sanctions head teacher over extortion of pupils

“The motivation for this kind gesture is not political but a commitment to proving our love, care, and dedication to enhancing human development through improved healthcare services.

“This initiative aims to alleviate the suffering of our people due to insufficient healthcare delivery services and shortage of facilities at the general hospital.

We decided to build and equip the maternity center to complement the good works of our Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde,” the ex-lawmaker said.

Hon. Ojerinde also expressed appreciation to Governor Makinde for his unconditional love, encouragement, and support, which he said facilitated the approval of the center’s design in 2022.

“Governor Seyi Makinde has shown us that politics should not affect our love for one another, regardless of party affiliations, religion, or ideologies. My Governor, please accept my best wishes.

“We are delighted to formally hand over the Maternity and Pediatric Centre to the Oyo State Hospital Management Board as a gift to the General Hospital in Oorelope Local Government Area.”

Hon. Olumide further noted that the formal handing over of the center marks a milestone in the history of Oorelope Local Government due to its unique and unprecedented nature.

He pledged continued collaboration with the state government to promote the ideals of the Olumide Ojerinde Foundation.

In his remarks, Dr. Akin Fagbemi, representing Governor Seyi Makinde as the Executive Chairman of Oyo State Hospitals Management Board (OYSHMB), commended Hon. Ojerinde for adding value to the community through the establishment of the maternity and pediatric center.

“On behalf of the government, we sincerely thank the Olumide Ojerinde Foundation for this gift, and we assure you that the facility will be put to good use to achieve our goal of providing quality healthcare services to the people of Oyo State.”

Hon. Jacob Ogundiran Olawale, Executive Chairman of Oorelope Local Government, praised Hon. Olumide Ojerinde for his donation and urged other well-meaning individuals in the community to join hands in developing the local government.

President of Ifelodun Omo Igboho, Aare Imran Badmos Oloyoyo, described Olumide Ojerinde as a compassionate leader dedicated to the welfare of the local government.

He called on all sons and daughters of Ifelodun Oorelope, both at home and abroad, to continue contributing to the development of the local government.

Chief host of the ceremony and Alepata of Igboholand, Oba (Dr.) Joel Olawuwo Olasorogan, commended Hon. Ojerinde for his gesture, attributing his good deeds to godliness and inherited traits. He urged everyone to eschew divisive politics and strive to leave a positive legacy.