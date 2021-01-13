Ex-Lagos administrator, Ndubuisi Kanu’s death a colossal loss ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday expressed sadness over the death of Chairman, National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and former military administrator of the state, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd), describing his death as a colossal loss as his rich experience and knowledge as a military officer and a democrat would be missed by the country.

Kanu, a retired Naval Officer and also former military governor of Imo State between 1976 and 1977, died at a hospital in Lagos on Wednesday morning at the age of 77 years after a brief illness.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, describing the late Kanu as a complete gentleman and officer, even as he recalled that the former military administrator’s contributed immensely to the development of Lagos State during his short tenure of office.

Governor Sanwo-Olu lauded the late Kanu’s contribution to the country’s democracy, especially his fight, alongside the progressive elements in the country during the dark days of the military junta for the enthronement of constitutional democracy in Nigeria.

“As one of Nigeria’s advocates of good governance, restructuring and true federalism, the late Ndubusi Kanu will be sorely missed by the people.

“The death of Rear Admiral Kanu is a colossal loss to the country. He made lots of positive impact and contribution during his lifetime to the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria. He fought, along with several other patriots tirelessly for a united Nigeria during his days in the Nigerian Navy as well as a member of the pro-democracy group after he retired from service,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“He wrote his name in gold as a tireless fighter and an advocate of democratic government. He played a leading role as chieftain of NADECO in the agitation for the actualisation of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election and return of civilian government on May 29, 1999,” he added.

The governor, therefore, on behalf of the government and the good of people of Lagos State, expressed his sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of late Ndubuisi Kanu as well as the Nigerian Navy, the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the country in general.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of late Ndubuisi Kanu as well as the Nigerian Navy, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the country in general,” he said.

The Governor reminded Lagosians that the best way to immortalise the deceased was to ensure that good governance the deceased and others fought for spreads to every facet of the society.

“We must ensure that the people enjoy the dividend of democracy, which the late Ndubuisi Kanu and other heroes and heroines of democracy in Nigeria fought for. Development must touch the lives of the people directly. This is the best way to immortalise the late Ndubuisi Kanu because this is a virtue he lived for,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Ndubuisi Kanu’s death Ndubuisi Kanu’s death

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Ndubuisi Kanu’s death Ndubuisi Kanu’s death

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE