Biola Azeez-Ilorin

The former military governor of Kwara state, Chief Salaudeen Adebola Latinwo, has expressed his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the second term bid of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in the forthcoming general elections.

In a statement he signed and made available to journalists, the elder statesman explained the rationale behind his choice, saying that Tinubu had, over the years, demonstrated the sincerity of purpose, honesty, high level of integrity in governance and endeared himself into the hearts of the people.

He also described Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, as a man of the people “who is well acknowledged across Kwara state and the entire country.”

While canvassing people’s support for the state’s incumbent governor, the senior citizen praises Governor Abdulrazaq for his honesty, hard work, sagacity, and intelligence.

He urged the people to cast their votes for the governor in the forthcoming general elections, stressing that “He is a man of high integrity. As a result, we should reward him by casting our votes for him and his party in Kwara state”, he said.

According to him, “Governor Abdulrazaq is a result-oriented individual who takes his time doing the right thing; a second term would enable him to complete all the ongoing projects started by his administration and embark on new projects.

“He is the man of the people who is well known throughout the state. Please, do not waste your votes; the only way to ensure your vote is not wasted is to cast it for the performing Governor Abdulrazaq”.

The former governor congratulated the governor on his 63-year birthday, particularly called on the people of Ilorin Emirate, Offa and Oyun Local Government Areas, and Kwara North axis to cast their votes for the APC presidential candidate and the incumbent governor of Kwara state.

Latinwo, a retired Group Captain in the Nigerian Air force, served as military governor of Kwara state from January 1984 to August 1985.