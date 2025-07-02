Ex-Kwara governor, Adebayo, for burial October 11

The final burial rites of the former Kwara state governor, Chief Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo, have been scheduled for October 11, 2025.

According to information from family sources of the elder statesman in Oke-Onigbin community, Isin local government area of the state, on Wednesday, the date was arrived at after consultations with relevant stakeholders in the state, especially the federal and state governments.

Late Adebayo died in his Abuja house in Abuja last Wednesday at the age of 84 years.

The former governor, who hailed from the Oke-Onigbin community in the Isin local government area of the state, was also a former Minister of Transport and Communication.

In a condolence message on the death of the former governor, a former Nigerian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Maldives and Afghanistan, Mohammed Abioye, described the death of Adebayo as a loss of a progressive democrat.

Abioye said that Adebayo was a progressive leader and a democrat who struggled with other Nigerians for the installation of democracy in the country.

The former High Commissioner said that the death has created a gap in the pro-democracy movement in Nigeria, adding that,

He said, “By his death, a wide gap has been created in the pro-democracy movement and political landscape of Nigeria.

“With his carriage and roles at various levels of leadership, the former governor stood tall and earned the respect and admiration of all. He left a fine legacy as a democrat who stood up at critical moments of our history.

“Throughout his life sojourn, particularly in the political arena in Nigeria, Chief C.O. Adebayo will be remembered as a practical, forward-looking to and a patriotic Nigerian.

“I beseech the Almighty God to repose his gentle soul and give strength to all of us, especially his political associates that are left behind.

“I commiserate with his children and extended family, the people of Oke-Onigbin and the Igbomina people both at home and in diaspora over the passing into glory of this patriotic and great leader.”

