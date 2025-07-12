Ex-Kogi CPS, Onogwu Muhammed called to bar

pledges justice-driven legal advocacy

Onogwu Isah Muhammed, former chief press secretary to the governor of Kogi State, has vowed to use his call to the Nigerian Bar as a platform for justice sector reform, describing the milestone as the beginning of a lifelong mission to defend the vulnerable and advocate for systemic change.

In a statement on Friday, Muhammed recounted how personal experiences with injustice, rights abuses, and legal delays stirred a desire to be part of a solution.

His words: “I studied law not just for personal achievement, but because I was driven by something deeper; my experience of witnessing injustice, abuse of rights, and the devastating consequences of weak legal systems.”

Recalling his early fascination with landmark court rulings, Isah said judicial pronouncements once carried unshakable finality and moral authority.

“At that time, the decisions of our courts were trusted and revered. One could liken the pronouncements of the court to Roma locuta, causa finita est — Rome has spoken; the matter is settled,” he noted.

He, however, decried the present state of the judiciary, warning that public distrust, alleged political interference, contradictory judgments, and corruption are eroding its credibility.

“A poorly reasoned or blatantly biased judgment from the court does more than harm the litigants before it.

“It inflicts deep and lasting damage on the national psyche. These are not just problems — they are national emergencies,” he warned.

Muhammed, who also holds credentials as a certified public policy analyst and public relations expert, said he plans to use his legal training to drive reform across key areas, including criminal justice, civic legal education, and policy advocacy.

Referencing his experience during an externship programme, he detailed a visit to a detention centre where he encountered detainees being held without charge — a violation of the constitution and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

“One particular inmate, who had spent three months in detention, said he was arrested while going to buy suya and was never informed of the reason for his arrest,” he recalled.

With his admission as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Muhammed said he is committed to championing responsive legal frameworks, protecting indigent citizens, and ensuring justice becomes a living standard for all.

“The legal robe I am licensed to wear henceforth is not the end of a journey — it is the beginning of a calling. A calling to be a voice. A defender. A reformer. A servant,” he declared.

He also paid tribute to those who supported his journey, including former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello, whom he described as “the wind beneath my wings,” former Kogi deputy governor, Chief Edward Onoja, senior advocate Mohammed Sani Ibrahim, and Dr. Folashade Arike, among others.

“May the Nigerian Bar continue to rise, and may justice once again become the standard by which we govern and are governed,” he concluded.