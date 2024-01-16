The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday, described the death of the immediate past Kogi State Commissioner for Special Duties, Honourable Yahaya Adesayo Ismail, as a shocking, tragic, and heart-wrenching event with a profound sense of grieve.

The late Commissioner slumped and died on Monday evening in Lokoja.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday through his Chief Press Secretary, Onogu Muhammed, Governor Bello states that Adesayo Ismail was not merely a dedicated cabinet member but also an unwavering friend who stood steadfastly by his side throughout his political journey.

“A trustworthy man who lived for Allah and humanity with immeasurable love and compassion for all.”

He acknowledges Adesayo’s invaluable contributions to the growth and development of his community and the entire state.

In extending heartfelt prayers for the eternal repose of Adesayo Ismail’s soul, Governor Bello encourages the grieving family to find solace in the remarkable life he led, which was marked by an unequalled commitment to serving God and humanity.

